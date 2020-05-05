Darlene Jean Carns, age 74, of DuBois, PA, crossed the rainbow bridge to be with her beloved dogs on April 29, 2020. She died at UPMC Mercy in Pittsburgh, PA. Darlene was born in Pittsburgh, PA, on February 11, 1946, to parents, Howard and Dolores Balzer, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by a brother and sister.
Darlene is survived by her sister, Bonnie Rodgers, her loving daughters, Kim Hefelfinger, Tracey Kalb-Scherer, and Colleen Carns, son-in-laws, Joe Scherer and Dave McLaughlin, and her beautiful grandchildren, Stephanie and Ben Hefelfinger.
Darlene was an inspirational trailblazer. As a veteran of the Pennsylvania State Police, she was one of the first 10 female State Troopers. For 22 years, she selflessly served with honor. Through her example, Darlene taught her daughters many important lessons, including empowerment, as she was a blackbelt in Judo, adventure, as she loved traveling, and the meaning of unconditional love. She was an avid animal lover and jazz and theater enthusiast. She enjoyed cooking and baking and was famous amongst all who knew her for her killer cheesecake. She loved taking trips to Salamanca with her bestie, Shirley. Darlene will always be remembered by her family for her kind soul, fun-loving spirit, and as an unparalleled storyteller.
Due to the current COVID-19 crisis, Darlene's life will be honored at a private service on Friday, May 8, 2020. In lieu of flowers, her family asks for donations to the Gateway Humane Society, the Salvation Army, or the DuBois Public Library in her memory. Arrangement are entrusted to the Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc.
Online condolences may be made at www.adamsonfuneral.com.
Published in The Courier Express on May 5, 2020.