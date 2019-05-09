Darlis Eberly Moyer, 67 years old, passed away peacefully on May 5, 2019 at VMRC in Harrisonburg, Virginia. The last 11 years were spent on a journey with early onset Alzheimer's disease which she met with grace and dignity.
Darlis was born August 25, 1951. She grew up in Brockway, PA and is preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Ruth (Gingrich) Moyer. She is survived by a brother, Dan (Patty) Moyer, Falls Creek, PA and a sister, Lynnette Hughes (Steve), Arlington, VA. In addition to her nieces and nephews, she will be missed by many extended family members, friends, and colleagues.
She graduated from Eastern Mennonite College in 1973 and worked for several years as a social worker in the Harrisonburg area. Discovering a passion for the law, she earned her law degree from the International School of Law, Arlington, VA, now part of George Mason University. She returned to Harrisonburg and joined the law practice of Charles McNulty. She practiced law for 25 years and especially enjoyed her work as a private adoption attorney.
Darlis was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Harrisonburg. Her faith in God was the foundation for the way she lived her life. She enjoyed mentoring and loved to bring people together around music and the arts.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday May 11, 2019 at 11 AM at Strite Auditorium, VMRC, Harrisonburg, VA with Chaplain Eric Martin officiating. Burial at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens will be private. The casket will remain closed.
Heartfelt thanks to the staff at VMRC over the last 9 years for their love and care.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Good Samaritan Fund at VMRC, 1501 Virginia Ave, Harrisonburg, VA 22802
Arrangements entrusted to the McMullen Funeral Home.
Published in The Courier Express on May 9, 2019