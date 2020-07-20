1/
Darrell E. "Ducky" Cain
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Darrell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Darrell E. "Ducky" Cain, 76, of Smethport, formerly of Reynoldsville, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020 at the Sena Kean Manor, Smethport.

He was born on October 15, 1943 in DuBois, a son of the late Fred and Phoebe Bochert Cain.

Darrell had a lifelong passion of working on his cars.

He is survived by one daughter, Melanie Cain of Niagara Falls, NY; one son, Adam Cain; three sisters, Ellen Cain of Van Wert, OH, Phoebe Errington of Gainesville, NY and Janice Clark of Reynoldsville; four grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his companion of 20+ years, Jeanette Stretch; and two brothers.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions in his memory can be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Mascho Funeral Home, Inc., Bradford.

Online Condolences can be expressed at www.maschofuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Courier Express from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mascho Funeral Home Inc.
75 Kennedy Street
Bradford, PA 16701
(814) 368-7149
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mascho Funeral Home Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved