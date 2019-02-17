Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Allen "Porni" Porni Jr.. View Sign

David "Porni" Allen Porrin Jr., age 60, of Falls Creek, PA, passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at his home in Falls Creek, PA.

He was born on July 12, 1958 to David Allen and Nancy O. (Emerick) Porrin Sr. in DuBois, PA.

He graduated from Triangle Tech as an electrician. He worked for the IBEW Local # 5 in Pittsburgh, PA.

David was a member of the Reynoldsville and Falls Creek Eagles Club.

He was an outgoing person. He loved his children and grandchildren more than anything. He enjoyed watching the news and weather on TV. David would always blast his music at full volume. He was always there for everyone when they needed him. He had a big heart and would help someone without even thinking about it.

David is survived by his mother, Nancy O. (Emerick) Porrin; two daughters, Julie Porrin of Falls Creek, PA, and Tina Porrin of Reynoldsville, PA; seven grandchildren: Caitlyn Drobny, Elijah Drobny, Marajah Porrin, Mickaylah Porrin, Tayah (Hallie Barry) Crawley, Zayvion Porrin, and Tyrese Porrin; and seven siblings: Ruthann (Tom) Strosky, Diane (Tom) Gilbert, Ronald (Renee) Porrin, William "Elvis" Porrin, John "Porky" Porrin, Susan Porrin, and Sharon Lingenfelter.

He is preceded in death by his father, David Allen Porrin Sr., and his grandparents.

Family and friends will be received on Monday, February 18, 2019, from 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 p.m., at the Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main St., Reynoldsville, PA 15851. A funeral service will take place on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, beginning at 11 a.m., and officiated by Pastor Sam Bundy. Interment will take place at the Beechwoods Cemetery.

