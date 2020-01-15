|
|
David J. Markievich, age 71, of Hollidaysburg, Pa., formerly of DuBois, Pa., passed away peacefully on Monday, January 13, 2020, at Hollidaysburg Veterans Home in Hollidaysburg, Pa.
Born on August 4, 1948, in DuBois, Pa., he was the son of the late Joseph M. and Mary M. (Galio) Markievich.
On June 16, 1980, he married Lynn (Amilkavich) Markievich. She survives.
Dave loved his country and was a veteran of the United States Army, having served as a paratrooper in the Vietnam War.
Known to some as "Mad Man", he was an avid outdoorsman and fisherman and knew all the best spots to fish. He loved his girls and his grandkids with all of his heart and always had a smile on his face in their presence.
He had a love for animals, especially dogs, and knew that all his beloved best dogs would be waiting for him in Heaven. He had a love for music and played the guitar like it was nobody's business.
He was a contractor by trade in his younger years and worked in the gas and oil field. He was a member of the former St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church and the Disabled American Veterans.
He will be sadly missed, but is at peace.
Surviving loving members of his family include his children, Kristen Schultz of Bellefonte, Pa., Kami Dubiel and her husband Michael of Mercer, Pa., Dawn Markievich and Nate Grimm of Sykesville, Pa., Molly Markievich of DuBois, Pa., and Stacy Carmella Green and her husband Michael of Florida; one brother, Mark Markievich and his wife Karen of Falls Creek, Pa.; and 10 grandchildren: Kylie Schultz, Koby and Peyton Grimm, Regan, Ryan and Jacob Dubiel, Madden and Rowen Kitchen and Gregory and Zachary Wilhelm.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Joe Markievich.
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020, from 4-6 p.m. from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois.
A private funeral service will be held.
Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Gateway Humane Society, 1211 Airport Road, Falls Creek, PA 15840.
Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Jan. 15, 2020