|
|
David L. Larkin, age 63, of Falls Creek, Pa., died Monday, November 4, 2019, at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
Born on June 19, 1956, in DuBois, Pa., he was the son of Leonard J. and Geraldine F. (Olchesky) Larkin. They survive and live in Falls Creek, Pa.
On June 15, 1990, he married Cheryl (Caliguire) Larkin. She survives.
He worked as a plumbing pro for Lowe's Home Improvement in DuBois and prior to that Dave worked in the family business, the John T. Larkin Company for 33 years.
He was a member of St. Bernard Roman Catholic Church. Dave was actively involved in the DuBois Soccer Association and was a PIAA Soccer Official. He had worked Bingo at the DuBois Area Catholic School for many years, and was active in many social clubs in the DuBois area.
Dave is survived by his children, Jeremy Larkin of Pittsburgh, Pa., Gabriel Larkin and his wife Kalyn of Red Lion, Pa., Justin Larkin and his wife Sara of Luthersburg, Pa., Joshua Larkin of Pittsburgh, Pa., and Julie Larkin of Pittsburgh, Pa.; three sisters, Sandy Bearfield and her husband Bill, of DuBois, Pa., Karen Kemerer and her husband Keith of Falls Creek, Pa., and Chris Damron and her husband Dave of Palmyra, Pa.; and six grandchildren: Fox, Gemma, Aria, Mackenzie, Conor and Anna Larkin.
A scriptural wake service will be prayed at 1:30 p.m., Thursday, November 7, 2019, from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, November 8, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Bernard Roman Catholic Church with Fr. Edward Walk as celebrant.
Burial will be in St. Michaels Cemetery.
Although flowers are appreciated, the family strongly suggests that memorial contributions be made to Dave's passion, the DuBois Area Soccer Association, P.O. Box 43, DuBois, PA 15801.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Nov. 6, 2019