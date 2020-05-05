David Lee Pifer, 88, of Reynoldsville, passed away at home on Monday, May 4, 2020.
He was born at home in Henderson Township, Jefferson County on May 21, 1931, a son of the late Charles Issac Pifer and Edna Lydia (Kuntz) Pifer.
Mr. Pifer served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.
On May 28, 1955 he married his sweatheart, Nellie Jane Patton. She survives and resides in Reynoldsville.
He was a member of the Paradise Community Church of Christ. He helped start the youth center at the church, which was enjoyed by many over the years. He was the treasurer for the Paradise Community Building and was involved with every aspect of maintaining the building and grounds.
Mr. Pifer worked primarily in construction. He also worked at DuBrook and was a familiar face at Lezzer Lumber for many years.
He was a very active man and enjoyed many things throughout his life. He liked going to camp, rattlesnake hunting, making ice, and harvesting sap for maple syrup. From an early age, he had a fondness of horses and husky dogs.
In addition to his wife Nellie, he is survived by two children, David R. (Christyl) Pifer of North Dakota, and Susan (Joseph) O'Harah of Reynoldsville; five grandchildren, Lacey (Mike) Stockdale, Jacob (Amanda) O'Harah, Matthew, Issac and Ethan Pifer; one brother, Charles "Chuck" Pifer of Reynoldsville; one sister, Nona Reiter of Florida.
Preceded in death by his parents, one granddaughter, Melissa Pifer.
Arrangements are private and under the direction of Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Big Run.
Interment will be at Paradise Lutheran Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made in Mr. Pifer's memory to Paradise United Church of Christ or the Paradise Community Building, 655 Rock Dump Road, Reynoldsville, PA 15851.
Online condolences may be made at shumakerfh.com
Published in The Courier Express from May 5 to May 6, 2020.