David Lyle Manning


1946 - 2020
David Lyle Manning Obituary
David Lyle Manning, age 73, of Driftwood, PA, died Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
Born on June 16, 1946, in St. Marys, PA, he was the son of the late Lyle and Mary Jane (Benton) Manning.
On July 19, 1999, he married Martha "Marcy" (Gerg) Manning. She survives.
Dave had worked as a union carpenter with the Ohio Carpenter's Local Union #435.
He was an avid hunter & fisherman. He also enjoyed restoring antique vehicles. Dave was the kind of guy that would do anything for anyone.
He is survived by his children: David Manning & his wife Renee, Shannon McVay & her husband Jake, Jason Smith & his wife Connie, Joshua Smith & his wife Kristen and Heather Smith & her fiancé Charles Hunter; 11 grandchildren; three brothers and two sisters.
He was preceded in death by one sister.
There will be no public visitation and a funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Apr. 25, 2020
