Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David M. "Vinnie" Berouty Sr.


1968 - 2019
David M. "Vinnie" Berouty Sr. Obituary
David "Vinnie" M. Berouty, Sr., 51, of DuBois, Pa., died on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at the Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pa.
He was born on April 17, 1968, in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, a son of Janice and the late John.
He is survived by one child, David Berouty, Jr. of DuBois; two grandsons, David III and Nicholi; one brother, John; two sisters, Robin and Marie; numerous family members of Rhode Island; and his long time companion, Karen Shafer of DuBois, Pa.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
The family would appreciate contributions to a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses. The account can be accessed online through duboislive.com and Facebook.
Published in The Courier Express on Dec. 17, 2019
