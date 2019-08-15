|
David Mark Kelege, 60, DuBois, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019, after a lengthy illness. He was born December 31, 1958 in DuBois, PA; son of the late Peter and Esther (Herbert) Kelege. He married Sherry (Conway) Kelege on July 28, 1982.
In addition to his wife David also leaves behind his two children: Army Medic David Michael (Erika) Kelege of Georgia and Airforce Police officer Elise Kelege of England, granddaughter Alexa Kelege, two nieces Jamie (Alvin) Kelege of DuBois and Toni Kelege of DuBois, a nephew Pete (Casey) Kelege of DuBois and a cousin Jay Heffner of Falls Creek.
David was a motorcycle mechanic for most his life. He loved remote control airplanes, nature, riding motorcycles. He would help anyone he could in there time of need. He had a blessed "Gift of Gab".
In addition to his parents David was also preceded in death by two brothers James & Pete and a nephew Jim.
Friends will be received on Saturday, August 17, 2019, from 3pm until 4pm at West Liberty Baptist Church in DuBois. Memorial Service will follow on Saturday at 4pm at the Church with Rev. Phil Colgan officiating.
Online condolences can be made at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Leo Nedza Funeral Home of DuBois.
Published in The Courier Express on Aug. 15, 2019