David W. Kirk
1962 - 2020
David W. Kirk, 58, of Penfield, died Friday, September 11, 2020, unexpectedly at home.

A son of Doris I. (Gelnett) Kirk of Penfield and the late Joseph D. Kirk, he was born on February 16, 1962 in DuBois, PA.

Along with his mother, Dave is survived by three daughters: Melissa (Cloyd) Zimmerman of Clairton, PA, Joyce (Joshua Sr.) Bowers of Brockway, and Vicki (Brad) Raifsnider of Brockway; a brother, Scott Kirk of DuBois; and 11 grandchildren.

Dave served in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1986–1990. He worked as an auto mechanic enjoying auto-body work, hunting, fishing, riding his motorcycle, the shooting sports, and especially spending time with his grandchildren. He lived the past 25 years in Penfield.

There will be no visitation.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at the Brockway Christian Missionary Alliance Church, 551 Broad St. Ext., Brockway, PA, with Pastor Thomas Henretty.

The family suggests memorials to the Bennetts Valley Ambulance and the Penfield Volunteer Fire Department.

The Ralph M. Geer Funeral Home of Penfield has been entrusted with final arrangements.

(www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com)

Published in The Courier Express on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ralph M Geer Funeral Home
12045 Bennetts Valley Hwy
Penfield, PA 15849
(814) 637-5401
