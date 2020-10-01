Dawn Yvonne (Thomas) Moore, 56, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020 at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh.
She was born in Reading, on February 25, 1964, a daughter of Joan Marie (Binner) Thomas of Punxsutawney and the late Larry Charles Thomas.
Dawn was a 1982 graduate of Punxsutawney Area High School.
On October 5, 1985 she married David Alan Moore. He preceded her in death on April 28, 2015. Dawn was blessed to spend the last few years with a loving companion Delmas Burkett.
Dawn worked at the Jefferson County Courthouse in the Prothonotary office for ten years, she later worked at Jefferson County District Court Magistrates office in Punxsutawney for over ten years.
She dearly loved her family, especially her daughters and being a wonderful "maw-maw" to her grandchildren. Dawn Thoroughly enjoyed shopping adventures with family and hunting for items to spoil her grandchildren with. She also enjoyed crafting, gardening and had a knack for interior design.
Dawn had a beautiful smile, a great sense of humor, and loved to laugh. She will be remembered as a kind and sensitive person who was thoughtful, caring, and incredibly devoted to her family and friends.
She is survived by her mother, Joan Thomas; two daughters, Samantha Coon and husband Nate of Canonsburg, and Aimee Delay and husband Justin of Erie; four grandchildren, Ruby and Penny Coon, and Jaiden and Nicholas Delay; two sisters, Kelly Phillips and husband Eddie of Punxsutawney and Jessie Bowser and Eric Toy also of Punxsutawney. Dawn is also survived by several nephews and nieces.
Preceded in death by her father Larry Thomas and husband David Moore.
Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney.
A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020, officiated by Pastor Doug Wolfe.
Interment will follow at Ramsaytown United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made in Dawn's memory to Willow Run Sanctuary, 381 East Branch Road, Brookville, PA 15825 or to Lisa's Ladybugs, PO Box 692, Punxsutawney, PA 15767.
Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com