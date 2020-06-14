Dean Francis Vanatta, age 77 of Reynoldsville, PA died Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Western Pennsylvania Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA.
Born on August 8, 1942, in Ridgway, PA he was the son of the late H. Dean and Alice R. (Smith) Vanatta.
On June 11,1982 he married Ellen Marie Myers. She preceded him in death on October 19, 2017.
Dean worked in the maintenance department for the state of Pennsylvania at roadside rest stops.
He was a member of Lighthouse Church in DuBois.
Dean is survived by 1 daughter (Anissa Marie Barnett), brothers; (David and James Vanatta), 3 sisters; (Judy Rettger, Nancy Galford and Margaret Mertz) and 3 grandchildren
He was preceded in death by 1 daughter (Cathy) and 1 brother (Michael Vanatta).
There will be no public visitation.
Due to social distancing concerns, there will be a private memorial service held from the Lighthouse Church in DuBois with Pastors Dean & Penny Smith co-officiating.
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to Lighthouse Church, PO Box 1009, DuBois, PA 15801.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express from Jun. 14 to Jun. 16, 2020.