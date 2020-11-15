1/1
Dean R. Kriner
Dean R. Kriner, Age 89 of DuBois, PA died Friday, November 13, 2020 at Christ the King Manor after an extended illness.
Born on February 9, 1931 in DuBois, PA, he was the son of the late George and Bertha (Lines) Kriner.
He graduated from Brady Township High School. After graduation he became a veteran of the United State Army having served during the Korean War.
After being honorably discharged from the service, he attended Indiana State College where he received his Masters Degree in history and geography. Dean taught in the DuBois Area High School for 35 years, retiring in 1985.
He was an avid gardener and raised many flowers, including orchids in a greenhouse on his property. He also liked to travel, having traveled to the West Coast several times, visiting state parks along the way. He also traveled to Alaska. Dean loved to play the piano and organ and singing in his younger years.
He was the fifth child in a family of six. He is survived by two sisters; (Doris Shannon and Joan Delaney, both of DuBois, PA).
Dean was preceded in death by 2 sisters; (Yvonne Hartzfeld & Charlotte Hein), 1 brother (Wade Kriner) who was killed in action during World War II, 2 step brothers and 2 step sisters.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 4 – 6 PM at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. Social distancing requirements will be followed and masks are required.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 11 AM from the funeral home with Pastor Terry Felt officiating.
Burial will follow in St. Luke's United Church of Christ Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Christ the King Manor, 1100 West Long Avenue, DuBois, PA 15801.
On line condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com

Published in The Courier Express from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
