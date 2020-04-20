|
|
Deanna (Gustafson) Biss, age 79, of Brockway, Pa., passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Penn Highlands Hospital in DuBois, Pa.
Born on December 9, 1940, in Crenshaw, Pa., she was the daughter for the late Charles and Leona (Bauer) Gustafson. She was married to Michael J. Biss for 57 years.
She worked at Brockway Glass until she got married. She was an excellent homemaker who always had dinner on the table for her family. She volunteered at Brockway Mengle Memorial Library throughout the 80s and 90s and enjoyed giving her time there. She also was a licensed cosmetologist. She enjoyed visiting her neighbors, crocheting, reading, ceramics, crossword puzzles and being with her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughters, Dana Cavalier (Jim "Cricket" Carlson) of Brockway and Amy (Mike) Benscoter of Pittsburgh, Pa. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Joe Jern (Melissa Dotts) and Jordyn Cavalier, both from Brockway, and Noah and Evan Benscoter, both from Pittsburgh, and two great-grandchildren, Dylan and Emily Dotts. She is also survived by two sisters, Marlene (Donald) Klingensmith of Rochester Mi., and Lillian (Louis "Bud") Keister of Brockway, Pa., and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by two sisters, Helen (Roy) Folks of Brookville, Pa. and Phyllis McDonald of DuBois, Pa.
A private family viewing will be held at the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway, and a private funeral service will also be held with Fr. Leo Gallina officiating. Burial will be in St. Tobias Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Mengle Memorial Library, 324 Main Street, Brockway, PA 15824.
Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Apr. 20, 2020