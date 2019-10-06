Home

Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
Dr. Deborah J. Gill


1959 - 2019
Dr. Deborah J. Gill Obituary
Dr. Deborah J. Gill, age 59, of DuBois, Pa., died Thursday, October 3, 2019, at her home.
Born on October 23, 1959, in Boston, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Alfred J. and Claire A. (Bruster) Gill.
Deborah was a professor of linguistics at the Pennsylvania State University DuBois Campus for 20 years.
She received a Bachelor of Science degree from California State University Los Angeles and obtained her Master's of Science and her doctoral degree from the University of Southern California. She was the Director of the National Spanish Exams and was very active in campus life at Penn State DuBois. She loved to travel and led 17 trips to various counties with her students.
Deborah is survived by one sister, Pam McMahon of Henderson, NV, and one brother, Daniel Gill and his wife Stacy of DuBois, PA.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Claire M. Johnson.
Visitation will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.
A private family funeral service will be held.
Memorials may be made to Penn State DuBois Campus, 1 College Place, DuBois, PA 15801.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Oct. 6, 2019
