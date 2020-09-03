Deborah "Debby" Lynn Kerrigan, 64, of Hazen, PA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, after a long courageous battle against cancer. She was born on April 25, 1956, in Jeannette, PA, to the late Sylvian and Doris Thompson.
She graduated from Norwin High School. She volunteered at multiple rescue groups and opened her home and heart to any person or creature in distress! She was especially passionate about horses and enjoyed trail riding with her barn family. She was the heart and soul of Fitzgerald Acres Equine Rescue in Hazen, and spent countless hours doing chores, grooming, and of course loving the rescues. She truly dedicated her life to her family and friends!
Debby is survived by her husband of more than forty years Mark Kerrigan; two children; Scott (Jen) Kerrigan; Jennie (Scott) Fitzgerald; five grandchildren; Mackenzie (Garrett) Shaffer; Mark Fitzgerald; Anna Murphy; Matt Murphy; Patrick Kerrigan; and two great-grandchildren; Logan Scott Shaffer and Brynlee Lynn Shaffer.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com