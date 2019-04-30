Delbert E. "Boots" Shenkle Jr. (1932 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Delbert E. "Boots" Shenkle Jr..
Service Information
Adamson Funeral Chapel
1312 Chestnut Avenue
DuBois, PA
15801
(814)-371-2934
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Adamson Funeral Chapel
1312 Chestnut Avenue
DuBois, PA 15801
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Adamson Funeral Chapel
1312 Chestnut Avenue
DuBois, PA 15801
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
4:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Adamson Funeral Chapel
1312 Chestnut Avenue
DuBois, PA 15801
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Delbert "Boots" E. Shenkle Jr., 87, DuBois, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019 at the DuBois Nursing Home.

Born March 15, 1932, in DuBois, he was the son of the late Delbert E. Shenkle Sr. and Dorothy (Thomas) Shenkle.

On October 30, 1955, he married Lois I. (Trude) Shenkle in DuBois. She survives.

After graduating from DuBois Area High School, Boots was employed by Bethlehem Steel in Buffalo. He would go on to work for Penn Traffic/Riverside for 46 years until his retirement in 1997. Boots attended Lakeside Methodist Church and participated in the United Methodist Men. He enjoyed hunting and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by two children, Robert "Bob" Shenkle and Lisa (Tim) McCarthy, DuBois; five grandchildren, Andy Daugherty, Amy Diaz, Georgeanne Shenkle, T.J. McCarthy, and Kelsey McCarthy; four great-grandchildren, Madison Henry, and Caleb, Ava, and Jacob Daugherty; seven siblings, Fred Shenkle, DuBois, Bill (Niece) Shenkle, DuBois, Pete (Jan) Shenkle, DuBois, Richard (Nancy) Shenkle, North Carolina, Nancy Lucas, Vermont, Betty (Bob) Curry, DuBois, and Laura Maczaczyj, DuBois, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Debra L. (Shenkle) Daugherty, and a great-granddaughter, Bella Rose Diaz.

Friends and family will be received Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 2:00-4:30 and 5:30-7:00 p.m. at the Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc. A funeral service will be held between visitations on May 1st at 4:30 p.m. with Pastor David Nagele officiating. Interment will be in Rockton Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to , secure.acsevents.org.

Online condolences may be made at www.adamsonfuneral.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Apr. 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.