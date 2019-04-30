|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Delbert E. "Boots" Shenkle Jr..
|
|
Visitation
View Map
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
|
Visitation
View Map
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
|
Funeral service
View Map
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
4:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Delbert "Boots" E. Shenkle Jr., 87, DuBois, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019 at the DuBois Nursing Home.
Born March 15, 1932, in DuBois, he was the son of the late Delbert E. Shenkle Sr. and Dorothy (Thomas) Shenkle.
On October 30, 1955, he married Lois I. (Trude) Shenkle in DuBois. She survives.
After graduating from DuBois Area High School, Boots was employed by Bethlehem Steel in Buffalo. He would go on to work for Penn Traffic/Riverside for 46 years until his retirement in 1997. Boots attended Lakeside Methodist Church and participated in the United Methodist Men. He enjoyed hunting and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by two children, Robert "Bob" Shenkle and Lisa (Tim) McCarthy, DuBois; five grandchildren, Andy Daugherty, Amy Diaz, Georgeanne Shenkle, T.J. McCarthy, and Kelsey McCarthy; four great-grandchildren, Madison Henry, and Caleb, Ava, and Jacob Daugherty; seven siblings, Fred Shenkle, DuBois, Bill (Niece) Shenkle, DuBois, Pete (Jan) Shenkle, DuBois, Richard (Nancy) Shenkle, North Carolina, Nancy Lucas, Vermont, Betty (Bob) Curry, DuBois, and Laura Maczaczyj, DuBois, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Debra L. (Shenkle) Daugherty, and a great-granddaughter, Bella Rose Diaz.
Friends and family will be received Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 2:00-4:30 and 5:30-7:00 p.m. at the Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc. A funeral service will be held between visitations on May 1st at 4:30 p.m. with Pastor David Nagele officiating. Interment will be in Rockton Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to , secure.acsevents.org.
Online condolences may be made at www.adamsonfuneral.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Apr. 30, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|