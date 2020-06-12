Delbert L. Hunt
1939 - 2020
Delbert L. Hunt, 80, of DuBois, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at his home.

Delbert was born in Penfield on August 23, 1939, to the late Spencer and Thelma (Green) Hunt.

On July 23, 1962, he married Dorothy Umbaugh. They were married for 57 years. During that time, they had six children.

Delbert began his career in the tire business in Punxsutawney at S & S Tire. Delbert and his family moved to DuBois where he found employment for many years with Cooper Tire and Auto. In 1982, he began his own shop, D.D Tire. He retired in 1990. Delbert was a member of Tri-County Church in DuBois.

He kept himself busy by doing projects around the house and for others. Delbert loved to hunt, fish, and spend time with family and friends. He liked to read his Bible daily.

Delbert is survived by his children, Thomas Hunt and his wife, Kim, of Clearfield, Albert Hunt and his wife, Nina, of DuBois, Martha Yount and Daniel, of DuBois, Judy Bundy and her husband, Harvey, of DuBois, and Darlene Brown and her husband, Steve, of DuBois, twelve grandchildren, as well as a brother, Albert Hunt.

In addition to his parents, Delbert was preceded in death by his son, Charlie, his brother, George, and his sister, Verda Hunt.

Family and friends will be received Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc., located at 1312 Chestnut Ave., DuBois, PA 15801. Following the visitation, a memorial service in his honor will be held at 12 p.m. from the funeral chapel with Pastor Ken Sherwood officiating. Interment will be in Bundy Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to DuSan Ambulance in DuBois.

Online condolences may be made at www.adamsonfuneral.com.

Published in The Courier Express on Jun. 12, 2020.
