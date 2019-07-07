Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Delbert Lewis Yohe. View Sign Service Information John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory Inc 2630 E State St Hermitage , PA 16148 (724)-347-5000 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory Inc 2630 E State St Hermitage , PA 16148 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory Inc 2630 E State St Hermitage , PA 16148 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Delbert Lewis Yohe, of Hermitage, PA, received God's blessing of eternal life on July 3, 2019 upon passing away with his loving family by his side at his residence at the age of 83. He lived for many years with the progression and difficulties of Parkinson's Disease, but handled it as a true warrior with strength and determination far beyond words.

Delbert was born in Big Run, PA, son of the late Frank Delbert and Cleone Marie Hartzfeld Yohe. He graduated from Sykesville-Henderson High School, Class of 1955. He was proud to be a Marine having joined the

Delbert retired from Preston Trucking Company in January 1999. As an over-the-road driver, he received Preston's Million Mile Club Award. He truly enjoyed every mile of those million, plus many more. After retirement, he worked as a dispatcher and driver for Scheidemantle Motors making auction runs and dealer trades. He looked forward to those work calls with great anticipation.

Delbert will always be remembered for his quick wit and fun-loving ways. Cherishing those many wonderful memories are his beloved family: wife, Nancy at home; son M. Scott Yohe and son-in law Paul Verrastro of Prospect, CT; daughter, Karen and her husband John DiGnazio of McMurray, PA; grandchildren, Dennis (Brye) Yohe, North Charleston, South Carolina; Derrick (Ali) Yohe, Jacksonville, FL; John DiGnazio and his fiancée Dana Shreve, Pittsburgh, PA; and Isabella DiGnazio and her companion Matt Cowler, York, PA; four great-grandchildren, and two step-great-grandchildren: Dilynn Yohe, Ethan Savini, and Cole Sisco, North Charleston, South Carolina; Cooper, Logan and Haley Yohe, Jacksonville, FL.

Delbert was preceded in death by son Donald Lewis Yohe in 2002, grandson Daniel Lewis Yohe in 2006, his parents, and brothers Dale, William, and Leroy Yohe.

He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Sharon, PA and Garfield Masonic Lodge No. 559, DuBois, PA.

The family wishes to express sincere thanks and gratitude for the loving care provided to Delbert by his St. Paul's Without Walls care partners, Beth Deneen until early 2018, and Rick Saniski, and Judi Collins until his death; Allegheny Health Hospice team, Matt Gruntz, RN, Kim Wetzel, LPN, Jaime Degidio, CNA, Jocelyn Dessecker, CNA, Lisa Vodenichar, Rev. Matthew Bupp, Heather Baker, RN, Beth Ann Britton, RN, Dr. Lamb; and the Butler VA Homecare for their support. They all touched his life with the most wonderful care from the heart. He and we were truly blessed.

Friends and family will be received on Monday, July 8, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the funeral home.

A funeral service will be held Monday, July 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Michael Lozano officiating.

Burial will follow in Lakelawn Memorial Park, Reynoldsville.

