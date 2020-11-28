1/1
Delores M Miller
1929 - 2020
Delores M. Miller, 91, a former Kersey resident since 1948, currently a resident at the DuBois Village, died on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois.

Born on May 30, 1929, in Ridgway, PA, she was the daughter of the late Gildo and Catherine Pedro Menicacci Sr.

On July 24, 1948 she was married to Robert Miller and he preceded her in death in 1983.

Retired, Delores had been employed at the Pure Carbon Company in St. Marys as an inspector. She was a member of St. Boniface Church in Kersey.

She is survived by a son Steve (Sandy) Miller of Brockway; a son-in-law, Andrew Anderson of Rochester, NY; five grandchildren: Matthew Miller of Penfield; Daniel Miller of Brockway; Kevin Matthews of Brookville and Robert (Melissa) Anderson and Scott (Amanda) Anderson, both of Rochester, NY; great-grandchildren: Markelle Matthews, Jordan Matthews, Ashtin (Jessica) Matthews, Kyle Miller Huston, Carter Huston, Mia Huston, Malayna Huston, Emma Miller, Mackley Matthews, Maddyn Matthews, Ethan Anderson, Joshua Anderson, River Anderson and Yonah Anderson.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was also preceded in death by a daughter, Nancy Miller Anderson, and a brother, Gildo Menicacci Jr.

There will be no public visitation.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 28 at 10 a.m. at St. Tobias Church in Brockway with Msgr. Charles Kaza presiding.

Burial will follow in St. Boniface Cemetery in Kersey.

Memorial donations may be made to the Elk County Catholic School System, 600 Maurus St., St. Marys, PA 15857.

The Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. is handling the arrangements. online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Courier Express on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Tobias Church
Funeral services provided by
Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc
1033 4Th Ave
Brockway, PA 15824
(814) 268-2732
