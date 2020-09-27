Delores Mae (Carr) Holben, 85, of Brockway, PA, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020, at her home.
She was born to the late Archie and Dorothy (Beatty) Carr on August 12, 1935, in Jefferson County, PA. Delores married George L. Holben on September 23, 1955, in Brookville, PA; George survives her.
Delores was Protestant by faith. Delores was a lover of animals and owned horses, dogs, and cats of her own. In addition to her husband,
Delores is survived by two sons; George L. Holben II; Michael B. Holben; eight grandchildren; and eleven great grandchildren. In addition to her parents she was preceded in passing by two brothers; Archie Carr Jr.; William Carr; and one daughter; Lorna Heitzenrater.
All services will be held privately by the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main Street, Reynoldsville, PA 15851.
