Delores Mae (Carr) Holben
1935 - 2020
Delores Mae (Carr) Holben, 85, of Brockway, PA, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020, at her home.

She was born to the late Archie and Dorothy (Beatty) Carr on August 12, 1935, in Jefferson County, PA. Delores married George L. Holben on September 23, 1955, in Brookville, PA; George survives her.

Delores was Protestant by faith. Delores was a lover of animals and owned horses, dogs, and cats of her own. In addition to her husband,

Delores is survived by two sons; George L. Holben II; Michael B. Holben; eight grandchildren; and eleven great grandchildren. In addition to her parents she was preceded in passing by two brothers; Archie Carr Jr.; William Carr; and one daughter; Lorna Heitzenrater.

All services will be held privately by the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main Street, Reynoldsville, PA 15851.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.snyderdargy.com

Published in The Courier Express from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder-D'Argy Funeral Home
206 Main St
Reynoldsville, PA 15851
(814) 653-8256
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Snyder-D'Argy Funeral Home

