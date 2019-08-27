Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
312 East Locust Street
Clearfield, PA 16830
(814) 765-8251
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
312 East Locust Street
Clearfield, PA 16830
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
4:00 PM
Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
312 East Locust Street
Clearfield, PA 16830
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dencil Peters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dencil W. Peters


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dencil W. Peters Obituary
Dencil W. Peters, 73, of DuBois, passed away August 25, 2019 at his home.
He was born on March 17, 1946 the son of the late Clyde and Irene (Hallman) Peters.
Retired, Dencil worked for Brockway Glass.
He served in the United States Army as a paratrooper the 101st Airborne Division, he did numerous jumps which he loved.
He enjoyed watching football and hockey, his favorite two teams were the Buffalo Bills and Sabers. Dencil was an avid outdoorsmen, he enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Dencil is survived by his three sisters: Beatrice Peters Mahlon and her son, Eric; Darlene Peters Langworthy and her daughters, Lori and Mary; Venna Peters Pygon and her children, Charles III, Elizabeth and Amanda; and his four sons.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Sandra Beck, grandmother Beatrice Dougherty and niece Lisa Meyers.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019 at the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. A funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. with Rev. John White officiating. Burial will be in Bradford Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made in his memory to .
Arrangements are under the direction of the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
To send online tributes go to www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem.com
Published in The Courier Express on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dencil's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now