Dencil W. Peters, 73, of DuBois, passed away August 25, 2019 at his home.
He was born on March 17, 1946 the son of the late Clyde and Irene (Hallman) Peters.
Retired, Dencil worked for Brockway Glass.
He served in the United States Army as a paratrooper the 101st Airborne Division, he did numerous jumps which he loved.
He enjoyed watching football and hockey, his favorite two teams were the Buffalo Bills and Sabers. Dencil was an avid outdoorsmen, he enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Dencil is survived by his three sisters: Beatrice Peters Mahlon and her son, Eric; Darlene Peters Langworthy and her daughters, Lori and Mary; Venna Peters Pygon and her children, Charles III, Elizabeth and Amanda; and his four sons.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Sandra Beck, grandmother Beatrice Dougherty and niece Lisa Meyers.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019 at the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. A funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. with Rev. John White officiating. Burial will be in Bradford Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made in his memory to .
Arrangements are under the direction of the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
To send online tributes go to www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem.com
Published in The Courier Express on Aug. 27, 2019