Denise Michele Stanford, 33, RD Brookville, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019, after a lengthy illness at her residence surrounded by family and friends. She was born May 31, 1985 in Brookville.
Denise leaves behind her mother, Wendy Michele Smith-Fetter and her husband Robert Fetter Jr., of RD Brookville; her step-father Brent Hepler and partner Michele Armstrong of DuBois; three sisters, Alyssa Cribbs of Reynoldsville, Brittany Hepler of St. Marys, and Kerrigan Issler of RD Brookville; maternal grandmother, Martha Smith of NC; paternal step-grandparents, Gale and Kay Hepler of Oak Ridge, PA; and one niece, Katrina Rhoads of St. Marys.
She was a 2003 graduate of DuBois Area High School. She worked as a designer and remodeler for CVS Pharmacies all over the country since graduating high school. Denise was a "gamer" and into the hard core music scene. She also enjoyed camp fires with her family.
Denise is preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Edward B. Smith, Sr.
Friends will be received on Friday, April 12, 2019, from 12-2 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. at the Leo Nedza Funeral Home in DuBois. Memorial service will follow on Friday at 6 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Linda Clark Lazzeroni officiating.
