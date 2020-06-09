Dennis Blaine Baker, 61, of Punxsutawney, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital in Johnstown after an extended illness.



Born September 7, 1958 to Edward and Martha (Hoffer), Baker. Dennis was a lifelong resident of the Punxsutawney are and worked at CRW Home Center in Punxsutawney, DuBois Mall and also JC Penny's.



Denny is remembered as a person who loved talking to people, always having a smile. He loved hunting and fishing and especially enjoyed taking trips to Bennezette to see the Elk and visit "The Cross." He loved animals and Bella, a special place in his heart.



He is survived by five brothers and one sister; Clyde (Joann) of DuBois, Tom of Punxsutawney, Don (Judy) of Orwigsburg, Ray (Robin) of Smicksburg, John of Punxsutawney, and Patricia (Paul) Crissman of New Bethlehem. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Baker and Martha (Hoffer) Baker and sisters, Beverly Baker and Barbara Baker.



Family and friends are invited to a memorial service in his honor on Saturday, June 13 at 11 a.m. at the First Church of God, 23 Skyview Drive, Punxsutawney. Pastor Rob Van Fossen will officiate.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Gateway Humane Society, 1211 Airport Road, Falls Creek PA 15840.

