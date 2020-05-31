Dennis C. Cook
1946 - 2020
Dennis C. Cook, 73, of Palm Springs, FL, died May 21, 2020.

Born Nov 25, 1946. He was married to his devoted wife Mary Tsu of 48 years on August 12, 1971. He graduated from Brockway High School and Lockhaven State College.

He was employed by Florida Water Management and earned a pilot's license. He was always ready with a joke, funny, generous, faithful, and so very kind.

He was preceded in death by his parents John and Irene Cook and his brother John (Bill) of Brockway. He is survived by his wife, sisters Jane (Arnold) Stewart of Youngsville, NC, and Dorothy Yarnall of Zionsville, IN.

A private service was held at Edgley Cremation in West Palm Beach. Memorial donations may be made to Salvation Army of West Palm Beach.

Published in The Courier Express from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
