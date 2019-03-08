Dennis C. Haas, 68, of Reynoldsville, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019 at his home surrounded by loving family. Dennis was born in Buffalo, NY on September 6, 1950. He was the son of he late Wilbur and Doris (Head) Haas.
Dennis held a rank of Commander Master Chief in the U.S. Navy, which was his career, and proudly served his country for over 24 years. He was a life member of the American Legion, VFW and the DAV, holding offices in the national and state level.
Surviving is his wife, Barbara Haas, along with a daughter, Tasha Kawolski of North Carolina and a son, Robert Haas of Virginia, and two stepsons, Gary Lee Horner and James Robert Horner of PA.
There are several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dennis also leaves behind two sisters, Mary Oberther and Kathy Nash of Buffalo. He was proceeded in death by two brothers, Robert Haas and David Malley.
A memorial service will be held at the American Legion Post 17 in DuBois on March 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. A luncheon will follow the military service.
Donations in Dennis's name can be made to the American Legion or choice of Veteran Organizations.
Cremation Specialist of Pennsylvania is entrusted with the arrangements.
