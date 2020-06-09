Dennis C. McNutt
1951 - 2020
Dennis C McNutt, 68, of Weedville, Pa., entered eternity on June 3, 2020, with family by his side.

Born Dec. 26, 1951, he graduated from Ridgway in 1970. Dennis married Dorothy M. Kesterholt in 1971 and 1989. They had two children, Dennis C. (Ivette) McNutt of Winchester, Virginia and Krista L. (Troy) Meyer of Weedville.

His family was his priority, and he was able to watch his family grow as he became known as "Grumpy Grumpa" by his eight grandchildren: Leticia (Jason) Hoehn, Dylan Meyer, Salina (Ben) Sisco, Daron McNutt, Jeana Meyer, Gloria McNutt, Ellana McNutt, and Mirisa McNutt; and one great-grandchild, Eva Hoehn.

Dennis had a great talent for art, music and painting. Even in his employment, he found ways to use his creativity working at D&A construction and later New Enterprise. He retired in 2017 and devoted more time to painting.

He lived a full life, making his family laugh and feel loved.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Naomi and Robert McNutt, and his brother Richard "Dick" McNutt. Love for him will be carried on by his wife, children, grandchildren, and his siblings Larry (Vickie) McNutt and Deborah Upshaw.

The family is planning a memorial service for 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at The Cross on the Hill, 2041 Mt Zion Road, Weedville.

Published in The Courier Express on Jun. 9, 2020.
