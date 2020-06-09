DeVere T. Perry, age 90 of DuBois, PA died Tuesday, June 9,2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
Born on July 30, 1929 in Reynoldsville, PA, he was the son of the late Antonio and Maria (Fuoco) Perry.
Dee was a veteran having served as a First Lieutenant in the United States Air Force.
He graduated from the Pennsylvania State University for both his Bachelor of Science as well as his Masters Degree in Education.
On July 17, 1970 he married Anna Mae Sidor. She preceded him in death in 1987.
Dee retired from the DuBois Area School District in 1987 after 35 years of service teaching Social Studies and Math.
Dee was a member of the Nativity of the Mother of God Byzantine Catholic Church where he was active in church affairs and the Penn State Alumni Association.
He is survived by his 2 sons;(Thomas Perry & his wife Sharon of DuBois, PA and James Perry of Beverly, MA), and 2 grandchildren; (Maddie and Spencer Perry).
He was preceded in death by 4 sisters;(Rose Garofalo, Louise Perry, Christine Poydock and Sue Krushesky) and 4 brothers; (Patrick "Paddy", Theodore, Thomas and the Reverend Michael Perry).
Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 4PM – 7 PM at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.
A Parastas Service will be held before the visitation at 3PM on Thursday.
A Divine Liturgy will be celebrated on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 10AM from the Nativity of the Mother of God Byzantine Catholic Church with Father Vasyl Banyk as celebrant.
Burial will be in St. Michaels Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Nativity of the Mother of God Byzantine Catholic Church, 920 Howard Avenue, DuBois, PA 15801.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.