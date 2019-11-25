Home

Leo Nedza Funeral Home
212 East Main Street
Sykesville, PA 15865
(814) 894-2230
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Leo Nedza Funeral Home
212 East Main Street
Sykesville, PA 15865
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Leo Nedza Funeral Home
212 East Main Street
Sykesville, PA 15865
Diana Louise Buhite


1951 - 2019
Diana Louise Buhite Obituary
Diana Louise Buhite, 68, of Martha Street, Punxsutawney, Pa., died Sunday, November 24, 2019 at the Punxsutawney Hospital after a lengthy illness. A daughter of Gloria Mae (Simpson) Buhite of DuBois and the late Luther Paul Buhite, she was born on March 9, 1951 in DuBois, Pa.
Along with her mother, Diana is survived by a brother, Terry Luther (Marilyn) Buhite of Reynoldsville; two sisters, Cheryl Lynn (Luther) Yoas of Hermitage, Pa., and Patricia Lee (David) Edner of DuBois, Pa.
Diana was a special child that god made. She loved to go shopping every Saturday with her mom; enjoyed music, especially Elvis Presley Christmas Hymns; visits with her grandma (Simpson) Johnson; baking cookies; and especially her family.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 10 a.m. – 12 noon at the Leo Nedza Funeral Home of Sykesville, Pa.
Funeral services will be held at 12 noon, Tuesday at the funeral home with Reverend Phil Colgan.
Interment will take place in the Morningside Cemetery of DuBois, Pa.
The family will be accepting online condolences at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Courier Express on Nov. 25, 2019
