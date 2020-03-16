|
Dick Hoffman, 97, of Lawrenceville, N.J., passed away peacefully on Friday, Mar. 13, 2020.
Born and raised in Trenton, N.J., Dick was a longtime resident of Lawrenceville. As President of Sigma Phi Fraternity, he graduated from Lehigh University with a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering and went on with his engineering career for 36 years with IMO DELAVAL in Trenton, NJ.
Dick met the love of his life, Agnes Solomon of Allentown, Pa., and they were married 67 years until she passed in 2016. Dick had enlisted in the Army Air Corps in 1943, was trained as a fighter pilot and served June 1944 through December 1945 as 1st Lieutenant. He served our country in Italy as a P51 Mustang Fighter Pilot with the 318th Fighter Squadron, 325th Fighter Group. They were known as Yellow and Black Checkertails. Later on, his other passions were playing golf and surf fishing.
Dick and Agnes married in June of 1950 and was a very much loving and devoted husband and father. Son of the late Ferdinand and Ella Hoffmann, and brother of the late Jane Fallon, he will be missed by all those who knew him.
Survived by his son, Rick Hoffmann of Lawrenceville, N.J.; his daughter, Cheryl Petrie of Lake Oswego, Ore.; sister-in-law, Carolyn Litt of New Zealand; and several other family members he so loved.
Dick will reside next to Agnes at Our Lady of Czestochowa Cemetery, Doylestown, Pa.
A celebration of Dick's life will be announced for early summer.
Memorial donations can be made to DuBois Nursing Home, 282 South 8th Street, DuBois, PA 15801.
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., 211 South Main Street, DuBois, Pa., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Courier Express on Mar. 16, 2020