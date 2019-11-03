Home

Snyder-D'Argy Funeral Home
206 Main St
Reynoldsville, PA 15851
(814) 653-8256
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Snyder-D'Argy Funeral Home
206 Main St
Reynoldsville, PA 15851
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Church
104 Shaffer St.
Sykesville, PA
Dolores Ann "Dolly" (Sackash) Pindrock


1937 - 2019
Dolores Ann "Dolly" (Sackash) Pindrock Obituary
Dolores "Dolly" Ann (Sackash) Pindrock, 82, of Reynoldsville, Pa., passed away peacefully in her home during the early morning hours of Friday, November 1, 2019.
She was born on April 7, 1937 to the late Michael and Annie (Bodner) Sackash in Kramer, Pa. Dolly attended school in Kramer, Pa. She went on to work at Rockwell until her marriage after which she started her time as a loving wife and mother. She later worked as a banquet waitress in Treasure Lake until her retirement. Dolly married John Joseph Pindrock on May 1, 1965 at the Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Church in Sykesville, Pa. John preceded her in passing on August 6, 2007. She was a lifelong member of the Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Church in Sykesville, Pa.
Dolly was an all-around good person, with a wonderful sense of humor and a heart that was always kind and giving. She enjoyed playing cards, especially the game 500 Rummy. She also loved music; her favorite genre was Polka. She had a very strong faith in God, this extended into a strong love for her church that she sustained until the very end.
Dolly is survived by three daughters, Deborah (Gary) Gross, Brenda Meholick, Linda (Paul) Siverling; one son, John Pindrock; four sisters, Dorothy Rimer, Catherine Butkewich, Mary Gresock, Lillian Gilga; two brothers, Michael Sackash, Eugene Sackash; and six grandchildren: Lauren Gross, Derek Gross, Matthew Siverling, Lindsay Meholick, Taylor Meholick, and Paige Meholick.
In addition to her parents and husband, Dolly is preceded in passing by five siblings. Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 4 – 8 p.m. at the Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main St., Reynoldsville, PA 15851. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Church, 104 Shaffer St., Sykesville, PA 15865 and officiated by Reverend Vasyl Banyk. Interment will take place at the Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Cemetery in Sykesville, Jefferson Co., Pa.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Church.
Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.snyderdargy.com
Published in The Courier Express on Nov. 3, 2019
