Dolores Arlene Lawrence
1938 - 2020
Dolores Arlene Lawrence

August 22, 1938 - September 10, 2020

Dolores was born on August 22, 1938, in Weedville, Pennsylvania. She graduated from Jay Township High School and moved to California. She has been living the past 14 years in Oregon.

Dolores was the daughter of the late Dolph and Nancy Bilodeau. She was preceded in death by her brothers John, Adlour and Fred, sisters Christine, Mildred, Esther, Dorothea, Emilie and her husband Roger Lawrence. She is survived by her sister Beverly Averill(Wennin) in Pennsylvania and a brother Gerald Bilodeau in Colorado. She will be forever missed by her family and friends.

Interment was at Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona del Mar, Cailifornia.

Published in The Courier Express on Oct. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

3 entries
September 30, 2020
Dear family, please accept my sincere condolences, may you find comfort from the encouraging words found at. 1Thessalonians 4:14
Neighbor
September 30, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
September 30, 2020
My condolences to family and friends. I am so sorry for your loss. May God hold you strong in such times and comfort you with his hope! (John 6:40)
