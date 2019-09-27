|
|
Dolores M. Poy, 89, of Stump Creek, died Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Christ the King Manor, DuBois.
She was born September 25, 1930, in Adrian, a daughter of the late Mary P. (Pluchinsky) and George A. Mesanko, Sr.
On July 14, 1950, she married the late Anthony W. Poy, Sr.
She was a member of the St. Adrian Roman Catholic Church.
Dolores enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, crocheting, polkas, dancing, Halloween, and gardening.
She is survived by two sons, Anthony W. Poy, Jr. and wife Nancy of DuBois and Joseph Poy of Stump Creek; two grandchildren, Anthony A. Poy and Andrea M. Poy; a sister, Mary Jane Holeva; a brother Joseph Mesanko; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, George A. Mesanko, Jr. and a sister Catherine Anne Mesanko, R.S.M.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., Sunday, September 29, 2019, at the Deeley Funeral Home, Punxsutawney.
A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, September 30, 2019, at St. Adrian Roman Catholic Church with Monsignor Joseph Riccardo officiating.
Interment will be in Adrian-Anita Roman Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made, in memory of Mrs. Poy, to Memorials Processing, , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be made at www.deeleyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier Express on Sept. 27, 2019