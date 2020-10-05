1/
Dolores P. "Dolly" Hook
1933 - 2020
Dolores P. "Dolly" Hook, 87, of Brockport, PA died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.

She was born in Brandy Camp, PA on Aug. 2, 1933.

Dolly married Croyle "Cobb" Hook on April 16, 1955, and he preceded her in death on Oct. 30, 2018.

She is survived by two daughters, Vicki (Michael) Smith of Lancaster, PA, and Amy (Chad) Zufall of Brockway; one son, Timothy (Barb) Hook of Brockport; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by an infant son, Ricky.

Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, all services will be private at the convenience of the family.

The Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. is handling the arrangements.

Memorial donations may be made to the Brockway Ambulance Association, PO Box 222, Brockway, PA 15824 or the Horton Twp. Fire Department, PO Box 17, Brockport, PA 15823.

Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com.

Published in The Courier Express on Oct. 5, 2020.
