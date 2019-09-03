|
Donald Anthony DeSantis, age 79, of Hemlock Street, Brockway, PA, died on Saturday, August 31 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Born on June 17, 1940, in DuBois, PA, he was the son of the late Romeo and Norma Fortunato DeSantis. On June 13, 1970 he was married to Harriet "Molly" VanDyke and she survives.
Retired, Don had been employed in management positions at numerous glass plants in the region, and was a member of St. Tobias Church in Brockway. He was a Vietnam veteran serving in the U.S. Marine Corps, and was a member of the Marine Corps League where he served as a past commandant, and also earned the the status of "Devil Dog." Don also was a member of Parson-Marnati Post #95 of the American Legion, a past member of the Brockway Volunteer Hose Company and a member of the Sons of Italy Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing.
In addition to his wife he is also survived by a sister, Virginia Smith of Falls Creek; two brothers, Paul (Cathy) DeSantis and Richard (Lana) DeSantis, both of Brockway; and a cousin, Armando "Army" (Barbara) Fortunato, also of Brockway as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by a sister, Pauline Strawcutter.
Calling hours will be on Tuesday, September 3 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 4 at 10 a.m. at St. Tobias Church in Brockway with Fr. Leo Gallina presiding and Rev. Terry Felt offering a eulogy. Burial will follow in St. Tobias Cemetery. Full military honors will be accorded Wednesday morning at the cemetery by Parson-Marnati Post #95 of the American Legion.
Memorial donations may be made to the Brockway Ambulance, P.O. Box 222, Brockway, PA 15824.
Published in The Courier Express on Sept. 3, 2019