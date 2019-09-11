Home

Ralph M Geer Funeral Home
12045 Bennetts Valley Hwy
Penfield, PA 15849
(814) 637-5401
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Penfield United Methodist Church
Donald B. "Jingles" Lingenfelter


1944 - 2019
Donald B. "Jingles" Lingenfelter Obituary
Donald B. "Jingles" Lingenfelter, 75, of Bennetts Valley Highway, Penfield, PA, died suddenly at home, Monday, September 9, 2019. A son of the late Floyd T. and Hazel (Reed) Lingenfelter, he was born on August 2, 1944 in Stump Creek, PA. On January 1, 1966 he married Irma R. "Lovey" (Aljoe) who survives.
Along with his wife, Jingles is survived by two children, Tina (Dave) Heindl of DuBois and Tom (Deb Smith) Lingenfelter of Brockway; two grandchildren, Lynze Taylor and Brooke Greathouse; three great-grandchildren, Caydin, Joslyn and Blake; a brother, Gene (Nancy) Lingenfelter of Ridgway; and a sister, Mary Gill of Florida.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, Floyd T. Lingenfelter, Jr. and Benjamin Lingenfelter, Sr.; and a sister, Margaret Frederick.
Jingles served in the US Navy from 1962 – '66, receiving the National Defense Service Medal, Navy Unit Commendation Ribbon and the Vietnam Service Medal. He was a member of the Penfield United Methodist Church, Vietnam Veterans of America, Huston Township Water and Sewage Board of Directors for several years, Horton-Brockway Lions Club, Bennetts Valley Legion Post 978, Penfield Firemen's Club and the Big "O" of DuBois. Living his younger years in Rathmel, PA he has been a Penfield resident since 1974.
There will be no visitation.
Funeral services will be held, 11 a.m., Friday, September 13, 2019 at the Penfield United Methodist Church with Pastor Randy Hall.
The family suggests memorials to the Penfield United Methodist Church, the Penfield Firemen or the Bennetts Valley Ambulance and will be accepting online condolences at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Sept. 11, 2019
