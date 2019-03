Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald David Gilbert. View Sign

Coach Donald Gilbert (Gib) died on March 1, 2019, at the age of 83, after complications from surgery. Don was born in DuBois, in 1935 to Adalene and David Gilbert (both deceased). Don graduated from DuBois High School in 1953. He attended Michigan State from 1953 to 1957, He played with the team in the 1956 Rose Bowl. In 1957, he graduated with a BS in Physical Education. Don then spent two years at Fort Dix in the Army. In 1961, he started in teaching and coaching career in Middletown, PA. He moved back to DuBois to become the head coach of the DuBois Beavers, and PE/health teacher from 1965-1975. He retired from coaching in 1975, before going on to get his principal's certificate, becoming the assistant principal at the middle school from 1977-1978, then again from 1982-1990 when he retired. Don received many awards and accolades during his career including being inducted into the teacher hall of fame in 1969, the DASD Sports Hall of Fame in 2015. He loved the outdoors and spent a lot of time camping, walking in the woods, fly-fishing, hunting, traveling, wintering in Florida, and spending time with his family and many friends.

In his last year at Michigan State, Don met and fell in love with Loris Alto, who became his wife in 1958. They were married for 40 years before she died. After that, he made his home with Elaine Richards of Curwensville. He is survived by one brother, Gary Gilbert (Joan) of DuBois. He is survived by two daughters Cindy Mackin (Tim) of Knightdale, NC and Susan Raiford (David) of DuBois, PA. He is also survived by four grandchildren Doug Mackin (and wife Alex) of Waynesville, MO, Tyler Mackin of Knightdale, NC, Greg & Daniel Raiford of DuBois, PA. He has one great-granddaughter, Mia Rose Mackin.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations will be accepted at the S&T bank for a scholarship fund in Donald's name. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Coach Donald Gilbert (Gib) died on March 1, 2019, at the age of 83, after complications from surgery. Don was born in DuBois, in 1935 to Adalene and David Gilbert (both deceased). Don graduated from DuBois High School in 1953. He attended Michigan State from 1953 to 1957, He played with the team in the 1956 Rose Bowl. In 1957, he graduated with a BS in Physical Education. Don then spent two years at Fort Dix in the Army. In 1961, he started in teaching and coaching career in Middletown, PA. He moved back to DuBois to become the head coach of the DuBois Beavers, and PE/health teacher from 1965-1975. He retired from coaching in 1975, before going on to get his principal's certificate, becoming the assistant principal at the middle school from 1977-1978, then again from 1982-1990 when he retired. Don received many awards and accolades during his career including being inducted into the teacher hall of fame in 1969, the DASD Sports Hall of Fame in 2015. He loved the outdoors and spent a lot of time camping, walking in the woods, fly-fishing, hunting, traveling, wintering in Florida, and spending time with his family and many friends.In his last year at Michigan State, Don met and fell in love with Loris Alto, who became his wife in 1958. They were married for 40 years before she died. After that, he made his home with Elaine Richards of Curwensville. He is survived by one brother, Gary Gilbert (Joan) of DuBois. He is survived by two daughters Cindy Mackin (Tim) of Knightdale, NC and Susan Raiford (David) of DuBois, PA. He is also survived by four grandchildren Doug Mackin (and wife Alex) of Waynesville, MO, Tyler Mackin of Knightdale, NC, Greg & Daniel Raiford of DuBois, PA. He has one great-granddaughter, Mia Rose Mackin.In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations will be accepted at the S&T bank for a scholarship fund in Donald's name. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Published in The Courier Express on Mar. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Courier Express Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close