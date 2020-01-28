|
|
Donald Eugene Bundy, age 53, of Brandy Camp Circle, Ridgway, Pa., died on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Penn Highlands DuBois.
Born on July 3, 1966 in Ridgway, Pa., he was the son of Daniel A. Bundy Jr. who survives and lives in Brandy Camp, and the late Diane Shutika Bundy, who died on August 15, 2019. As a student, he had attended the Ridgway Schools. Retired, Donald had been employed at McDonalds in St. Marys for several years. He also served as the caretaker at the Holy Cross Cemetery where he would cut the grass and keep the cemetery in tip-top shape. Donald was a member of St. Boniface Church in Kersey, Pa. Back in his younger years, Donald enjoyed archery, hunting and fishing as well as playing baseball, football, wrestling and watching all the cooking shows on tv, then trying to replicate the dishes that were prepared. He was an avid fan of music and making home movies. He was the official Bundy Family Historian and through his movies and scrapbooks he chronicled many decades of life events. He also enjoyed taking many bus trips with his family over the years. His favorite excursions were to religious sights and locations. He always had his camera and well documented the entire trip. Donald found pleasure in the simple things life had to offer, especially spending time with his dog Bo.
In addition to his father he is also survived by two sisters, Gloria Bundy of Brandy Camp and Denise (Greg Ewing) Buhler of Mt. Jewett, Pa., and two brothers, Dave (Darla) Bundy of Ridgway and Daniel Bundy III of Kersey. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
All services for Donald will be private at the convenience of his family. Burial will be in St. Boniface Cemetery in Kersey.
Memorial donations may be made to the Elk County Humane Society, 1029 E. Eschbach Rd., St Marys, PA 15857.
The Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com
Published in The Courier Express on Jan. 28, 2020