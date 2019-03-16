Donald F. Klingensmith, 66, Brockport, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019.
Born June 6, 1952, he was the son of the late George W. and Delores L. (Rupert) Klingensmith.
On March 19, 1982, he married Barbara Klingensmith in Reynoldsville, PA. She survives.
Donald graduated from DuBois High School and was employed as a driver by McCulley Trucking in Brookville. He was a member of ABATE, American Legion #17, Falls Creek Eagles #965, and the Sandy Club. Donald enjoyed building model ships, camping, and fishing. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marines.
He is survived by five children, Stewart K. Klingensmith, Salt Lake City, Utah, Joan Ann Coon, Yreka, California, Angela D. Thomas, Reno, Nevada, Jennifer E. (Brian) Buganza, Brockway, and Donald (Karen) Klingensmith II, Luthersburg; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a brother, Paul (Danielle) Wyant, DuBois, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends and family will be received Monday, March 18, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at the Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc. Following the visitation, a funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. with Pastor Jessie Slimak officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to Ride for a New Life, c/o Jefferson County Abate.
