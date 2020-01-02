Home

Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Donald Gary Kendall


1955 - 2019
Donald Gary Kendall Obituary
Donald Gary Kendall, age 64, of Treasure Lake, DuBois, died Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at his home.
Born on November 16, 1955, in Cleveland, Ohio, he was the son of the late Lowell and Mildred (Christen) Kendall.
On March 2, 2004, he married Patricia (Schaffer) Kendall. She survives.
Donald was a veteran of the United States Army having served in Operation Desert Storm.
He was a member of the James J. Patterson Post 813 Veterans of Foreign Wars. He loved football and was an avid Cleveland Browns fan. Above all, he loved being with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Donald is survived by his stepchildren, Ashleigh Carlson of Brockway, Pa., and Clark Bowser of DuBois, Pa.; his twin brother, CJ Kendall of Cleveland, Ohio; and two grandchildren, Addison and Megan Carlson.
As per Donald's wishes, there will be no public visitation and funeral services will be private.
Memorials may be placed with DuBois Central Catholic, P.O. Box 567, DuBois, PA 15801.
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Jan. 2, 2020
