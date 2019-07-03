Donald L. Bishop Sr., age 87, of Falls Creek, PA, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at his home.
Born on September 19, 1931 in Toby, PA, he was the son of the late Cecil and Evelyn (Sinsabaugh) Bishop.
On March 1, 1958 he married Patty R. (Fox) Bishop. She preceded him in death on January 13, 2007.
Don was a veteran of the United States Navy, having served during the Korean War.
He retired from Owens Brockway after 31 years of service.
He was a member of the Lanes Mills United Methodist Church.
He enjoyed baseball and in his earlier years he coached his sons in the DuBois Little League. He also enjoyed fishing and hunting. Don loved his family and friends and would always lend a helping hand to anyone in need.
He is survived by a daughter, Betty Shaffer and her husband Ron of Rockton, PA; two sons, Jerry Bishop and his wife Linda of Falls Creek, PA and Donald Bishop Jr. and his wife Danita of Reynoldsville, PA; two sisters, Frances Lazar & husband Frank Caracciolo of DuBois, PA and Marian Lundberg & husband Raymond of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; a brother, Ronald Bishop & his wife Helen of Falls Creek, PA; six grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Daunna Carlson and a grandson, Eric Carlson.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. from the funeral home with Pastor Robert Trask officiating.
Full military honors will be accorded from the funeral home by the DuBois Area Honor Guard.
Burial will be in Beechwoods Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Hahne Regional Cancer Center, 100 Hospital Avenue, DuBois, PA 15801.
Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express on July 3, 2019