Donald Lee Albright Sr. of Hampstead, Maryland passed away peacefully on Sept. 24, 2019, after a long illness at his home with family and his beloved Shih Tzu, Max, with him.
Born on March 23, 1939, in Port Allegheny, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Kenneth and Margaret (Uber) Albright.
Don graduated from DuBois Area High School in 1957. He excelled in music as a drummer and singer, and was a member of several musical groups. He was known for singing "Earth Angel" regularly.
On June 19, 1960, he married Karen Bedell in DuBois, Pa. She survives him.
During his lifetime, he held positions with several supermarket chains and spent 22 years as a regional sales manager for Procter and Gamble.
After retiring from Procter and Gamble, he organized a CORF respiratory center Owings Mills, Maryland. After setting up the CORF, he returned to the supermarket field and following treatment for prostate cancer, retired from the Weis chain as a personnel supervisor in 2013. He was a softball coach in several leagues and was an avid Maryland basketball and Ravens fan. He enjoyed rabbit and bird hunting and fishing with his son.
He is survived by his wife, Karen, of 59 years and his daughter, Deborah Lynn Clark, and son-in-law, Christopher Clark of Manchester, Maryland, daughter-in-law Melissa (Binegar) Albright, two grand-daughters Nichole (Agostine) and spouse Brandi Herring of Arlington, Texas, and Camryn Albright with loving companion Ben Singer of Finksburg, Maryland, and an older brother James and his wife, Kathryn, in York, Pa. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Thomas of Hampstead, Maryland, and his son, Donald Jr. There will be no viewing or service.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in The Courier Express on Oct. 13, 2019