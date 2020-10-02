1/1
Donald M. "Blackie" Urban
1932 - 2020
Donald M. "Blackie" Urban, age 88 of DuBois, PA died Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at his home.

Born on January 29, 1932 in DuBois, PA, he was the son of the late George and Katherine (Yenenas) Urban.

He was a veteran of the United States Army having served in Japan during the Korean War.

Blackie was the longtime owner/operator of Urban's ARCO at the corner of Long Avenue and Main Street in DuBois.

He was a graduate of St. Joseph High School where he played basketball. He was a member of the former St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, the Olympic Athletic Club and the former Lithuanian Independence Club. Above all, Blackie loved being around his family and enjoyed Schmidt's Beer.

He is survived by 1 son (Todd Wilson and his longtime partner Ted Delaplaine of Crownsville, MD), 1 sister in law (Kathy Urban of DuBois, PA) and numerous nieces and nephews as well other family members that cared for and looked in on him.

He was preceded in death by his lifetime companion (Carol Wilson who died in 2011), 1 brother (Eugene "Tex" Urban), 2 sisters; (Gerry Slattery and Baine Mehok).

Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 2-4 PM at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. Social distancing requirements will be followed.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 10 AM from St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant.

Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery where full military honors will be accorded by the members of the DuBois Area Honor Guard.

Memorial donations may be made to the Ministerial Food Bank 228, First Street, DuBois, PA 15801.

Online condolences can be sent www.baronickfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Courier Express on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
OCT
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
