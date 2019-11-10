|
Donald "Donnie" Olin Akers, 67, a lifelong resident of Reynoldsville, Pa., passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019, while a resident of the Jefferson Manor in Brookville, Pa.
He was born on March 24, 1952 to the late Olin B. and Thelma (Clontz) Akers in DuBois, Pa.
Donnie graduated from the DuBois High School as a member of the class of 1970. He worked at Rockwell for ten and a half years where he assembled parts for gas meters. For three and a half years he worked at Femco as a billing clerk. Donnie also worked at Brookville Wood Products for a little over five years. He also worked in the mending department at Paris Cleaners for over five years.
He was a member of the Eagle's Club in Reynoldsville and Falls Creek, Pa. He was also a member of the Pulaski Club in DuBois, PA.
He was an avid volunteer, spending time working at Christ the King Manor in DuBois, Pa., helping to feed the residents. He also spent time volunteering at the local food banks whenever he could.
Donnie loved to play pool and cards. He enjoyed spending time in casinos and was never one to turn down a good beer. He was an avid Steelers fan and enjoyed hunting and fishing; he enjoyed sharing these skills with his family.
Donnie is survived by one sister, Barb Akers of Grampian, Pa.; one brother, Dick (Mimi) Strouse; five nieces: Darcy (Lawrence) Wieser, Stacy (Thomas) Hanzely, Heidi (Lorna) Gregg, Bridgett (Dereke) Vasilauskas, Jenna (Toby) Himes; his favorite nephew whom he wished to tell he loved and to say thank you, Rol (Carrie) Strouse; and numerous great nieces and great nephews. He is also survived by his priceless friends, Tammy Plaff, Mike Wells, and Cory Dennison.
He is preceded in passing by his parents.
Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 1-4 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. at the Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main Street, Reynoldsville, PA 15851. A funeral service will be held immediately after the second viewing beginning at 7 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to your local food bank or humane society.
Published in The Courier Express on Nov. 10, 2019