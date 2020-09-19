Donald "Sling" Sloniger, 89, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020, while a resident of Christ the King Manor in DuBois, PA.
He was born on January 17, 1931, to the late Blair and Erma (Lewis) Sloniger in Punxsutawney, PA.
Sling attended and graduated from Punxsutawney High School in 1948. On December 4, 1953, Sling married Joanne "Cookie" Kurtz in Punxsutawney, PA; she preceded him in passing on May 22, 2010.
He worked as a warehouse manager for Quaker Market in Punxsutawney, PA. Sling also worked as a truckdriver and parts manager for Robert Cole Trucking for 18 years before retiring. He was a past president of the Archery Club and past vice president of the Punxsutawney Sportsman's Club.
Sling was a member of the Christian Missionary Alliance Church. He loved hunting, archery, and word search puzzles. Sling was a great story teller and loved to spend time with his family and friends. He also loved his motorcycles and cars.
Sling is survived by two daughters: Sherry Stellabuto of Falls Creek, PA, and Shelly Lerch of Falls Creek, PA; one grandson, Noah Stellabuto of Falls Creek, PA; one sister, JoAnn Worrell of Cheswick, PA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, Sling is preceded in death by one brother, Herman Sloniger; and one sister, Emogene Defelice.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Hahne Cancer Center.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main Street, Reynoldsville, PA 15851.
