Donald V. Beck, 80, Luthersburg, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019 at his home.
Born July 19, 1939, in Luthersburg, he was the son of the late Joseph and Martha (Kriner) Beck.
On September 15, 1961, he married Bernice Keister in Brockway. She survives.
Donald graduated from Brady Township High School. He was an electrician who worked for Hallstrom Construction for many years. In 1990, Donald service as the Masonic Master of Elk Lodge #379 in Ridgway. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and tinkering with old tractors, as well as watching NASCAR, the Steelers, Penguins, and old westerns. Donald was a lifetime member of the NRA and Big Horn Gun Club. He had a great love for his family and spending time with them, especially his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and his extended family. Donald was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having serviced 20 years in the Army Reserves with the #629 Transportation Unit in DuBois.
In addition to his wife, Donald is survived by two children, Donald K. Beck, Brockport, and Dale R. (Holly) Beck, North Carolina; four grandchildren, Chad, Taylor, Kayla, and Dalton Beck; three great-grandchildren, Chandler, Emily, and Liam; a sister, Hazel (Jim) Fike, Sykesville, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Alvin, and two sisters, Vivian Peterson and Joanne Roberts.
Friends and family will be received Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at the Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc. with a Masonic Service by Garfield Lodge #559 being held at 6 p.m. A funeral service will be held Friday, December 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. from Grace United Methodist Church in Sykesville with Pastor Drew Gordon officiating. Military honors will be accorded at the church by the DuBois Area Honor Guard. Interment will be in Luthersburg-Union Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Grace UMC c/o Paving the Way Fund, 32 E. Main St., Sykesville, PA 15865, to Brady Twp. Ambulance, or DuSan Ambulance.
Published in The Courier Express on Dec. 24, 2019