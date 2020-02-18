|
Donald W. Reed, 87, a guest at the McKinley Health Center in Brookville, formerly of Spruce Street, Brookville, Pa., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at the McKinley Health Center.
He was born Friday, October 7, 1932, in Indiana Co., Pa., the son of George W. Reed and Viola Griffith Reed.
Don was married to Kathryn Cameron who preceded him in death on July 10, 2003.
In the 1950s he worked and owned a dairy farm in upstate New York, and when he moved back to the area he retired as the manager of the custodial and equipment dept. at the Clarion State University in Clarion, Pa.
Don was a member of the Roseville Independent Chapel, in Roseville, Pa., enjoyed playing horseshoes, ping pong, shooting pool, and racquetball.
He is survived by two sons, Donald R. Reed (wife Juanita) of Brookville, Pa., and Ronald W. Reed (fiancée Diane Giannelli) of Joshua Tree, Calif.
Don was one of nine children, and is survived by sisters Twila Taylor of Brookville, Pa., Myrna Thompson of Akron, Ohio, Audrey Holcomb of Clinton, Ohio, Shirley Stout (husband Robert) of Summerville, Pa., and Margie Beers of Brookville, Pa.; and brothers
George Reed (wife Marian) of Brookville, Pa., Richard Reed (wife Louise) of New Paris, Pa., and Blair Reed (wife Dee) of Sykesville, Pa.; five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter.
Don was preceded by his parents and his wife.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 20, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Peterson Funeral Home, 153 Jefferson St. Brookville, Pa., with a service to follow at 3 p.m. with Pastor Jim Fillhart and his brother Richard Reed officiating.
Internment will take place at the Beechwoods Cemetery, Washington Twp., Jefferson Co., Pa.
Memorial donations may be made to the donor's choice.
Arrangements are under the care of the Peterson Funeral Home of Brookville, Pa.
Published in The Courier Express from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020