Donna E. Scott, age 72, of DuBois, PA, died Saturday, November 28, 2020 at her home.
Born on April 7, 1948 in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late Carl "Mooney" and Josephine (Michael) Carlson.
She was a homemaker.
Donna was a graduate of DuBois Area High School and Lock Haven University with a Masters-Degree in Criminal Justice. She was a volunteer with the Young People Who Care Center in Frenchville, PA.
She is survived by one son, Remington Scott of DuBois, PA; one sister, Dolores "Dee" Erickson of DuBois, PA; one grandchild, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by one sister, Mary Ann Duttry.
There will be no public visitation.
A public Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. from St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant.
Burial will be in St. Catherine Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Christ The King Manor, 1100 West Long Avenue, DuBois, PA 15801.
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
