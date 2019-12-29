Home

Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:30 AM
Lanes Mills United Methodist Church
Donna J. Butters


1933 - 2019
Donna J. Butters Obituary
Donna J. Butters, age 86, of Brockport, Pa., died Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Highland View Health Care in Brockway, Pa.
Born on September 21, 1933, in Coal Hollow, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Walter and Eva Calhoun.
On July 12, 1952, she married her husband of 67 years, Paul E. Butters. He survives.
Donna was a homemaker and had worked at Brockway Glass.
She was a member of the Lanes Mills United Methodist Church, the Falls Creek Eagles Auxiliary, and loved to travel, shop and make baby quilts.
She is survived by her children: Jeannette Bowser and her husband William of Reynoldsville, Pa., Rodger Butters and his wife Robin of Brockway, Pa., Daniel Butters and his wife Anita, Diana Morelli and her husband Paul, and Richard Butters and his wife Lynne, all of Brockport, Pa.; one sister, Priscilla "Patty" Delp of DuBois, Pa.; 16 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her twin brother Donald, brother Ernie and one sister Frannie.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. from Lanes Mills United Methodist Church with Reverend Robert Trask and Reverend Claire Lundberg co-officiating.
Burial will be in Wildwood Cemetery, Brockway, Pa.
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Lanes Mills United Methodist Church, 36 Rattlesnake Road, Brockway, PA 15824.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Dec. 29, 2019
